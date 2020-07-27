Robert O'Brien, Trump's National Security Adviser, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Accessibility links
White House National Security Adviser O'Brien Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Coronavirus Live Updates O'Brien is the highest ranking member of the Trump administration known to have contracted the virus.
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien speaks at a counternarcotics briefing in Florida in early July. Evan Vucci/AP hide caption

President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced on Monday.

"National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off-site. There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted," the White House said in a statement. No further details were immediately available.

O'Brien is the most senior White House official known to get the virus, and the closest to Trump. He is the latest in a number of known cases in the Trump orbit.

In May, Katie Miller — the spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence who is married to a senior Trump adviser – tested positive, as did a military aide who worked as a valet to the president. In June, eight members of the campaign's advance team, including two Secret Service agents, tested positive in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just before a Trump rally there. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraiser for the campaign and girlfriend of Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., tested positive in early July.

