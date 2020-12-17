French President Macron Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Accessibility links
France's Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive For The Coronavirus
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron will isolate himself for seven days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

French President Emmanuel Macron will isolate himself for seven days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine for a week, his official residence announced Thursday.

Macron was tested for the virus following the onset of symptoms, though the Élysée Palace didn't immediately explain what those symptoms might include. He will isolate himself for seven days and will continue to work remotely, his residence said.

Because of his age, Macron, 42, is not considered to be part of the population most at-risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

News of the president's infection comes just weeks before France is set to receive 1.16 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

