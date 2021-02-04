Johnson & Johnson Applies For Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mary Altaffer/AP Mary Altaffer/AP

A third coronavirus vaccine candidate has requested emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Johnson & Johnson submitted its application Thursday for the company's single-dose inoculation.

In a statement released Thursday, the company said if emergency use is granted, it aims to supply 100 million doses in the first half of 2021. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine can be stored for at least three months at 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit, compatible with standard vaccine distribution channels, the company said.

It has shown to be 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 four weeks after the shot is administered. Johnson & Johnson said the vaccine was 72% effective in the United States, compared to 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa.

However, the vaccine is 85% effective in preventing severe forms of COVID-19. And the efficacy of the treatment increased over time, the company said, with no cases in vaccinated participants after 49 days.

Coronavirus Updates Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is 66% Effective In Preventing Moderate To Severe COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is 66% Effective In Preventing Moderate To Severe COVID-19 Listen · 3:47 3:47

"The potential to significantly reduce the burden of severe disease, by providing an effective and well-tolerated vaccine with just one immunization, is a critical component of the global public health response," said Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer. "Eighty-five percent efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of COVID-19-related medical interventions will potentially protect hundreds of millions of people from serious and fatal outcomes of COVID-19."

The FDA is expected to hold the first meeting of outside advisers on the application on Feb. 26. If the advisers favor the vaccine, a decision authorize its use could come very soon afterwards.