CDC Says Double-Masking Offers More Protection Against The Coronavirus : Coronavirus Updates New research found that wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask significantly boosts protection against droplets that can transmit the virus. Tying knots on the ear loops of medical masks also helps.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research on Wednesday that found wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask is one way to reduce exposure to aerosol droplets that can transmit the coronavirus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hide caption

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research on Wednesday that found wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask is one way to reduce exposure to aerosol droplets that can transmit the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research on Wednesday that found double-masking offers more protection against the coronavirus.

The public health agency explored different methods to optimize the fit of cloth and medical masks, in order to improve their performance and reduce transmission of particles carrying SARS-CoV-2.

The research found that wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask significantly boosts protection. Researchers also found that tying knots on the ear loops of medical masks where they attach to the mask substantially improves protection, by pulling the mask closer to the face.

Masks offer the best protection against the virus until enough people can get vaccinated, the CDC says.

NPR's Rob Stein contributed to this report.

