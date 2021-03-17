Accessibility links
Vaccinating Children Seen As A Key Step Toward Herd Immunity : Coronavirus Updates Moderna has begun testing its vaccine on children as young as 6 months old. A principal investigator in the trial says getting children vaccinated would be "a step getting back to our normal life."
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic
NPR logo

Vaccinating Children Seen As A Key Step Toward COVID-19 Herd Immunity

Listen · 4:51
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/978175931/978190387" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Vaccinating Children Seen As A Key Step Toward COVID-19 Herd Immunity

The Coronavirus Crisis

Vaccinating Children Seen As A Key Step Toward COVID-19 Herd Immunity

A Martinez

Vaccinating Children Seen As A Key Step Toward COVID-19 Herd Immunity

Listen · 4:51
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/978175931/978190387" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Nurse manager Lucy Golding draws up doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine March 14 in Stamford, Conn. Moderna has begun enrolling infants and young children into a vaccine trial. John Moore/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
John Moore/Getty Images

Nurse manager Lucy Golding draws up doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine March 14 in Stamford, Conn. Moderna has begun enrolling infants and young children into a vaccine trial.

John Moore/Getty Images

The U.S. has administered more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but the vast majority of those jabs are going to adults. Moderna announced Tuesday that it has begun enrolling children from 6 months to less than 12 years old into a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Having the young vaccinated would bring the country "another step closer to actually achieving herd immunity and protecting everybody," says Dr. Steve Plimpton, an OB-GYN in Arizona who is the principal investigator for the Moderna children's trial in Phoenix.

Moderna Gives 1st Vaccine Shots To Young Kids As Part Of COVID-19 Study

Coronavirus Updates

Moderna Gives 1st Vaccine Shots To Young Kids As Part Of COVID-19 Study

CDC Looks At Whether 3 Feet — Instead Of 6 — Is Safe For Schools' Social Distancing

Coronavirus Updates

CDC Looks At Whether 3 Feet — Instead Of 6 — Is Safe For Schools' Social Distancing

Pfizer's vaccine currently is authorized for people as young as 16, and the company is testing its vaccine on 12- to 15-years-olds. The vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson currently are for people 18 and up.

In an interview with Morning Edition, Plimpton says parents have been eager to sign up their children for the Moderna trials, which will include 6,750 children in the U.S. and Canada.

"The response from the parents has been overwhelming," he says. "They're calling literally all day long, asking for when they can get their kids vaccinated."

Parents are "looking for protection for their kids. Especially here in Arizona, the kids are going back to school by governor mandate. And now we're going to have more exposure issues for these kids," Plimpton says. "But indirectly, they're also going to be protecting themselves and those around the kids that might be infected if the kids actually get infected."

Trump Encourages His Supporters To Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Within Limits of 'Freedoms'

Politics

Trump Encourages His Supporters To Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Within Limits of 'Freedoms'

EU Officials Propose Digital Travel Certificates — Vaccination Not Required

The Coronavirus Crisis

EU Officials Propose Digital Travel Certificates — Vaccination Not Required

He adds, "We're going to head more towards a community immunity and then obviously on to herd immunity by taking this population out of the potential transmission of COVID-19."

The study is scheduled to last about 14 months, but Plimpton says he doesn't expect it to take that long. "We already have 300 parents here in Phoenix that want to get their children injected. So to achieve the 6,750 patients we want for statistical significance in order to get the data to go to the FDA, it'll probably be less than that amount of time," he said.

So, if young children can be vaccinated, will it mean a return to playdates?

"We're all starved for any social interaction for our kids, if not for ourselves. So this is a step getting back to our normal life," Plimpton says.

Ryan Benk and Elena Moore produced the audio version of this story. Avie Schneider produced for the Web.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic