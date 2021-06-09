Accessibility links
Washington Offers Joints To Adults Who Get The COVID-19 Vaccine : Coronavirus Updates In Washington, adults can now walk away from their COVID-19 vaccine appointment with a free, pre-rolled joint. Other states are also offering incentives to try to convince people to get the shot.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic
Hey Washingtonians! Get A Vaccine. Smoke A Joint.

Josie Fischels

Washington is offering free, pre-rolled joints to adults who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Washington is offering free, pre-rolled joints to adults who get the COVID-19 vaccine. Here, a person smokes a joint in The Netherlands.

Still anxious about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Washington state is offering adults a relaxing new incentive — marijuana joints.

The program, launched by the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board and named "Joints for Jabs," runs until July 12 and allows state-licensed dispensaries to give qualifying customers one pre-rolled joint at an in-store vaccination clinic.

Eligible participants must be 21 years old or older and have to have received their first or second dose during that visit.

This is only the latest among Washington's abundant vaccination incentives, which include free tickets to sports events and a lottery totaling up to $1 million. Just a few weeks ago, the Liquor and Cannabis Board announced an incentive that allows breweries, wineries, and restaurants to offer free drinks to vaccinated adults.

Washington's newest promotion reflects a multitude of unique vaccination incentives being offered across the country, and the state isn't the first to offer weed.

In exchange for proof of vaccination, an Arizona dispensary's "Snax for Vaxx" campaign provides free joints and edibles. In Washington, D.C., cannabis advocacy group D.C. Marijuana Justice distributed joints at vaccination sites on April 20.

As of June 9, nearly 49% of Washington residents have been fully vaccinated.

Josie Fischels is an intern on NPR's News Desk.

