Delta Is Now The Dominant Coronavirus Variant In The U.S. : Coronavirus Updates The CDC just released new estimates showing the highly contagious delta variant now accounts for 51.7% of cases in the U.S. In some parts of the country, the strain is responsible for 80% of cases.
Delta Is Now The Dominant Coronavirus Variant In The U.S.

The delta variant, first detected in India, is spreading across the globe and is now the dominant variant in the U.S., according to estimates by the CDC. Boris Roessler/DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty hide caption

The delta variant, first detected in India, is spreading across the globe and is now the dominant variant in the U.S., according to estimates by the CDC.

The highly contagious delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to new estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India and is spreading quickly across the globe.

And in parts of the U.S., the delta strain accounts for more than 80% of new infections, including some Midwestern states like Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.

The good news is the vaccines being used in the U.S. all appear to be highly effective at protecting against serious disease, hospitalization and death.

But the new estimate comes as health officials in Israel are suggesting the Pfizer vaccine's protection against the delta variant is waning.

