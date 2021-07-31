Accessibility links
Tokyo's COVID-19 Virus Infections Hit A New Record : Coronavirus Updates Daily infections are nearly quadruple the numbers reported just a week ago. Japan's prime minister, who has denied the Olympics are to blame, has extended a state of emergency to the end of August.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

Tokyo's New COVID-19 Infections Hit A Record Again, Topping 4,000 For The First Time

Enlarge this image

People in Tokyo wear masks on May 7. Daily coronavirus infections in Japan's capital have topped 4,000 — nearly four times as many as a week ago. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

People in Tokyo wear masks on May 7. Daily coronavirus infections in Japan's capital have topped 4,000 — nearly four times as many as a week ago.

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Records have been set nearly every day lately in Tokyo, but not all of them have been by athletes competing in the Olympics.

Japan's capital has exceeded 4,000 coronavirus infections for the first time — 4,058 cases, to be exact. That's a record high and nearly four times as many cases were reported just a week ago.

Tokyo set new case records every day from Monday to Wednesday, experiencing just a slight dip on Thursday, when they totaled 3,300 — still one of the city's highest daily counts on record.

At The 'Quarantine Hotel,' Olympians Deal With Isolation And Shattered Dreams

Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics

At The 'Quarantine Hotel,' Olympians Deal With Isolation And Shattered Dreams

Tokyo's Coronavirus Cases Are Soaring, But Japan's PM Says The Games Are Not To Blame

Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo's Coronavirus Cases Are Soaring, But Japan's PM Says The Games Are Not To Blame

Within the Olympic bubble, 21 games-related personnel have tested positive in the past day, none of which were athletes. Since July started, 241 people connected with the Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Japan extended a state of emergency to areas around Tokyo and to Osaka to combat the overwhelming COVID-19 surge. Tokyo's state of emergency will be extended through the end of August. New COVID-19 cases have topped 10,000 for two days in a row, while officials continue to say the Olympics have nothing to do with the surge.

Josie Fischels is an intern on NPR's News Desk.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic