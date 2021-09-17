Accessibility links
Moderna Leads The Authorized COVID Vaccines In Lasting Effectiveness : Coronavirus Updates But the researchers stressed that all three vaccines, including the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots, provide strong protection against people getting so sick that they end up in the hospital.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

Moderna Leads The Authorized COVID Vaccines In Lasting Effectiveness

Enlarge this image

Researchers say all three authorized COVID vaccines are good at keeping people out of the hospital, but Moderna seems to have the longest-lasting protection. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers say all three authorized COVID vaccines are good at keeping people out of the hospital, but Moderna seems to have the longest-lasting protection.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A head-to-head comparison of all three COVID-19 vaccines found Moderna is holding up better than Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides the weakest protection.

But the researchers stressed that all three vaccines are still providing strong protection against people getting so sick that they end up in the hospital.

Readers Respond: What To Say If Someone Asks Why You're Wearing A Mask

Goats and Soda

Readers Respond: What To Say If Someone Asks Why You're Wearing A Mask

Researchers studied more than 3,000 people hospitalized between March and August. And found the Moderna vaccine was 93% effective at keeping people out the hospital and that protection appears to be holding steady.

The Pfizer vaccine's protection fell from 91% effective to 77%. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 71% effective.

The researchers speculated the Moderna vaccine may be the best because it uses a strong dose and spaced out the two shots a week longer.

The FDA is weighing whether to approve a booster for the Pfizer vaccine.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic