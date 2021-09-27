Accessibility links
Massachusetts State Police Troopers Resign Over A COVID Vaccine Mandate : Coronavirus Updates Under the governor's executive order, all executive department employees are required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 17. Up to 20% of state police employees reportedly are not vaccinated.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

Dozens Of Massachusetts State Police Have Resigned Over A Vaccine Mandate, Union Says

Enlarge this image

The Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham, Mass. The State Police Association of Massachusetts said troopers should have "reasonable alternatives" to being required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 such as wearing masks and being tested regularly. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham, Mass. The State Police Association of Massachusetts said troopers should have "reasonable alternatives" to being required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 such as wearing masks and being tested regularly.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Dozens of Massachusetts State Police troopers have put in their resignation papers following the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the State Police Association of Massachusetts said.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker's executive order issued last month, all executive department employees are required to show proof of vaccination on or before Oct. 17, or they will be fired.

"It is unfortunate that the Governor and his team have chosen to mandate one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives," State Police Association President Michael Cherven said in a statement.

Chervin said the troopers should have "reasonable alternatives" to being required to get vaccinated such as wearing masks and being tested regularly.

A N.Y. Hospital Will Stop Delivering Babies As Workers Quit Over A Vaccine Mandate

Health

A N.Y. Hospital Will Stop Delivering Babies As Workers Quit Over A Vaccine Mandate

Last week, a state judge denied a request from the state's police union to block the governor's vaccine mandate for troopers, according to WBZ-TV. The police union's attorneys told the local broadcaster that up to 20% of state police employees remain unvaccinated.

With the judge's ruling, unvaccinated troopers were only given a few days to get their first vaccine dose or they could face disciplinary action, WBZ reported.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic