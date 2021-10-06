Accessibility links
Ellume recalls nearly 200,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits : Coronavirus Updates The Australian company Ellume is recalling the tests after learning that they were reporting a higher-than-expected rate of false positive results indicating someone has the virus when they do not.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

Company recalls nearly 200,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits over false positives

The Associated Press

COVID-19 test kit maker Ellume is recalling some at-home tests after learning that they were reporting a higher-than-expected rate of false positive results indicating someone has the virus when they do not.

The Australian company has said the tests were shipped to U.S. retailers and other distributors from April through August. It published a list on its website of the lot numbers on test packages affected by the recall.

U.S. Cuts $231 Million Deal To Provide 15-Minute COVID-19 At-Home Tests

Coronavirus Updates

U.S. Cuts $231 Million Deal To Provide 15-Minute COVID-19 At-Home Tests

The company said about 427,000 tests are in the lots identified in the recall, and nearly 200,000 are unused. Ellume said tests from those lots may provide false positive results at a rate higher than researchers saw during clinical testing.

Ellume said it will email customers who used one of those test kits and received a positive result in the last two weeks. It recommended that people who have not scheduled another test to confirm the result should immediately do so.

Hosts Of The View Say Their COVID Tests Were False Positives

Television

Hosts Of The View Say Their COVID Tests Were False Positives

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday in a separate statement that people who got a positive result from one of the tests should contact a care provider or urgent care location and ask for a molecular diagnostic test.

The problem was tied to a manufacturing issue, and it does not appear to affect negative results from the tests.

FDA Authorizes 2 Rapid, At-Home Coronavirus Tests

Coronavirus Updates

FDA Authorizes 2 Rapid, At-Home Coronavirus Tests

Ellume said about 42,000 affected tests have been used and produced positive results, both accurate and false. That represents about 1% of the 3.5 million tests the company has shipped to the U.S.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic