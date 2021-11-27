Accessibility links
2 cases of the omicron variant have been identified in the United Kingdom : Coronavirus Updates The cases involve travel to southern Africa, where the latest COVID variant of concern was first identified, the British health secretary said. No cases have been identified in the U.S. so far.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

At least 2 people in the U.K. have the omicron variant, health secretary says

Nicole Hernandez

Enlarge this image

Travelers walk near an electronic flight notice board displaying canceled flights at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday. Several countries have begun travel bans in response to the omicron variant. Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Travelers walk near an electronic flight notice board displaying canceled flights at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday. Several countries have begun travel bans in response to the omicron variant.

Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

At least two people in the United Kingdom have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the country's health secretary announced.

What to know about omicron, the new COVID variant

Coronavirus Updates

What to know about omicron, the new COVID variant

The cases are linked and involve travel to southern Africa, where the latest variant was first identified, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday. The individuals are isolating at home.

Cases have also cropped up in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel during a relatively short period of time.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far has not identified any cases of the fast-spreading variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

Omicron is the first new variant of concern since delta.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic