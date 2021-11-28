Accessibility links
Fauci says the omicron variant will inevitably appear in the U.S. : Coronavirus Updates The omicron variant has not been detected in the U.S., but Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is certain to be at some point. Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins appealed for people to get vaccinated as a defense.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

Fauci says the omicron variant will inevitably appear in the U.S.

Enlarge this image

Following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, the United Kingdom imposed new restrictions on arriving travelers from South Africa and other southern African countries. The U.S. is implementing similar restrictions starting Monday. Hollie Adams/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, the United Kingdom imposed new restrictions on arriving travelers from South Africa and other southern African countries. The U.S. is implementing similar restrictions starting Monday.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor and the president's chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that it's inevitable that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will be detected in the U.S.

While no cases of the variant have been detected in the U.S. so far, there have been cases detected in Botswana, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Israel, the Netherlands, Australia and Hong Kong.

"As we all know, when you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably it will be here," Fauci said on ABC's This Week. "The question is: Will we be prepared for it?"

What to know about omicron, the new COVID variant

Coronavirus Updates

What to know about omicron, the new COVID variant

The omicron variant was labeled as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization on Friday, making it the first variant to be labeled as such since the delta variant emerged earlier this year.

Fauci stressed that a lot of the preparation for omicron is similar to that for the delta variant.

"If and when, and it's going to be when, it comes here, hopefully we will be ready for it by enhancing our capabilities via vaccine, masking — all the things that we do, and should be doing," Fauci said.

Part of the concern around the omicron variant has to do with the variant's mutations — it has far more than any earlier variant. Fauci said more data is needed to know for sure, but that "the mutation would strongly suggest that it would be more transmissible and that it might evade ... perhaps even antibodies that are induced by vaccine."

How vaccine makers plan to address the new COVID-19 omicron variant

Health

How vaccine makers plan to address the new COVID-19 omicron variant

But Dr. Francis Collins, the National Institutes of Health director, says "there's no reason to panic" just yet.

Collins appeared on CNN's State of the Union said he thinks people who have already been vaccinated "will probably be OK," but that scientists will likely need two or three weeks to determine that.

Collins also stressed the need for people to get vaccinated and for those who are fully vaccinated to get their booster shots.

The omicron variant spreads across Europe as new travel bans take effect

Coronavirus Updates

The omicron variant spreads across Europe as new travel bans take effect

"The booster — it basically enlarges the capacity of your immune system to recognize all kinds of different spike proteins it's never seen," Collins said.

While both Fauci and Collins say it will take a bit of time to determine the severity of the omicron variant, the U.S. is putting new travel restrictions in place. The restrictions are set to take effect on Monday.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic