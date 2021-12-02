Accessibility links
Minnesota confirms omicron case in resident who traveled from New York City : Coronavirus Updates Minnesota health officials say the case was identified in a Hennepin County resident who tested positive days after attending an anime convention in New York City.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

Minnesota confirms an omicron case in a resident who traveled from New York City

Enlarge this image

Travelers wear masks at LaGuardia International Airport on Tuesday in New York, New York as concern grows worldwide over omicron, the newest COVID-19 variant. Minnesota confirmed the second U.S. omicron case on Thursday. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Travelers wear masks at LaGuardia International Airport on Tuesday in New York, New York as concern grows worldwide over omicron, the newest COVID-19 variant. Minnesota confirmed the second U.S. omicron case on Thursday.

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota officials say they have identified an omicron COVID-19 case in the state, marking the second confirmed case of the highly transmissible variant in the U.S. in as many days.

Lab testing identified the case in a Hennepin County resident who had recently returned from New York City, the Minnesota Department of Health announced on Thursday.

The omicron variant is cause for concern — but not panic, Biden says

The Coronavirus Crisis

The omicron variant is cause for concern — but not panic, Biden says

"This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. "We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster."

Officials said the individual is an adult male who had been vaccinated and took a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24 after developing mild symptoms (which have since resolved) on Nov. 22.

Why some researchers think the omicron variant could be the most infectious one yet

Goats and Soda

Why some researchers think the omicron variant could be the most infectious one yet

The individual reported traveling to New York City and attending the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, officials said, adding that Minnesota epidemiologists will continue investigating the case in collaboration with New York City and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health department officials said that Minnesota's surveillance program is one of the strongest in the nation, making it likely that it would be among the first states to find the variant.

The omicron variant was in Europe a week before South Africa reported it

The Coronavirus Crisis

The omicron variant was in Europe a week before South Africa reported it

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the discovery further underscores the importance of taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Those include getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible, wearing well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings, getting tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 and frequent handwashing.

Minnesota's announcement comes a day after California reported the first omicron case in the U.S., in an individual who had recently returned from South Africa.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic