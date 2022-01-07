Accessibility links
FDA shortens period between Moderna vaccine and booster to 5 months : Coronavirus Updates Now, both the Pfizer and the Moderna booster shots can be given five months after the second dose of vaccine — down from six months.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

FDA shortens the wait time between Moderna vaccine and booster to 5 months

Enlarge this image

A booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination clinic on Dec. 29, in Lawrence, Mass. The FDA is now shortening the wait time between the second dose and the booster to five months from six months. Charles Krupa/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Charles Krupa/AP

A booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination clinic on Dec. 29, in Lawrence, Mass. The FDA is now shortening the wait time between the second dose and the booster to five months from six months.

Charles Krupa/AP

The period between getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the first booster shot has been shortened to five months from six for people ages 18 and up, the Food and Drug Administration says.

The FDA's announcement Friday comes as the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the country and immunity from the first round of vaccines is fading. Over the weekend, more than one million people in the U.S. who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The CDC now recommends Pfizer boosters after 5 months, down from 6

Coronavirus Updates

The CDC now recommends Pfizer boosters after 5 months, down from 6

What we know about the symptoms — and the severity — of the omicron variant

Shots - Health News

What we know about the symptoms — and the severity — of the omicron variant

"Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

Marks also said the change in wait time provides some consistency among some of the vaccines. On Monday, the FDA shortened the interval between the second Pfizer dose and booster to 5 months as well. For those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the time between getting the vaccine and booster remains at two months.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments challenging vaccine mandates

Law

Vaccine mandate regulations are under the Supreme Court's microscope

COVID vaccines may briefly change your menstrual cycle, but you should still get one

Shots - Health News

COVID vaccines may briefly change your menstrual cycle, but you should still get one

Moderna's first booster shot's efficacy is expected to last through the winter, the company's CEO said at a health care conference hosted by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, but by next fall the protection may start to dip again and a fourth shot of the vaccine would be necessary.

"I would expect that it's not going to hold great. ... I worry about next fall," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic