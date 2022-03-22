Accessibility links
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 : Coronavirus Updates In a statement posted to Twitter, Psaki says she had two "socially-distanced meetings" with President Biden on Monday and said he was not considered a close contact. His most recent test was negative.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive (again) for COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 17, 2022, in Washington. Psaki announced she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 17, 2022, in Washington. Psaki announced she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Psaki said she had two "socially-distanced meetings" with Biden on Monday and said he is not considered a close contact by CDC guidance.

Biden tested negative by a PCR test on Tuesday, she said.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," Psaki wrote on Twitter.

It's the second time that Psaki has tested positive for the virus, and the second time she will miss an international trip because of it. Last fall, the press secretary tested positive just ahead of Biden's trip to the G-20 summit in Rome.

Psaki, who is fully vaccinated, said she was experiencing "mild symptoms" and would work from home until the conclusion of her five-day isolation and a negative COVID-19 test.

President Biden is set to depart for Brussels and Warsaw on Wednesday.

