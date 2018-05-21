'Cello Bae' Sheku Kanneh-Mason Wins Worldwide Fans After Royal Wedding

While some exercises during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding breaking from the standard English monarchy tradition, the performance by 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason emerged as a highlight of the ceremony.

The British-born prodigy performed three classical pieces, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the register (out of view of guests and cameras) just after their exchanging of vows.

Kanneh-Mason performed Maria Theresia von Paradis' Sicilienne, Gabriel Fauré's Après un rêve and Franz Schubert's "Ave Maria." But, where "Ave Maria" is well-known classical standard, the selection of von Paradis' Sicilienne is considered a deep from a female contemporary and acquaintance of Mozart, considered a lesser-known figure of the early 19th century.

The performance of Kanneh-Mason, who was the first black musician to win BBC's Young Musician of the Year Award in 2016, served as one of the many non-traditional moments on the wedding's musical lineup. During the ceremony, The Kingdom Choir performed Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" and, as it ended, a rendition of "Amen/This Little Light of Mine" by Etta James.

"The atmosphere was amazing and I'm proud to have played a small part in the celebrations," Mason tweeted out on May 20, a day after the career milestone. "It's a day I will remember for the rest of my life."