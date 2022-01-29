Accessibility links
Renowned conductor Marin Alsop's life explored in new documentary : Deceptive Cadence Scott Simon speaks with conductor Marin Alsop about "The Conductor," a new film tracing her storied life and career in classical music.

Deceptive Cadence

From NPR Classical

Renowned conductor Marin Alsop's life explored in new documentary

Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday

Renowned conductor Marin Alsop's life explored in new documentary

Listen · 8:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1076663962/1076663963" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Conductor Marin Alsop, photographed in Vienna on Oct. 23, 2019. Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images

Conductor Marin Alsop, photographed in Vienna on Oct. 23, 2019.

Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images

Marin Alsop is one of the reigning music figures in the world, however her desire to be a conductor was met with discouragement by prominent people within music. "This is the manifestation of a very dysfunctional group of people or a very dysfunctional organization." she tells NPR's Weekend Edition. "To me, the best cure for this kind of dysfunction was success."

Scott Simon speaks with the renowned conductor about a new film, The Conductor, about her storied life and career in classical music.

YouTube

To hear the full story, use the audio player above.

Deceptive Cadence

From NPR Classical