Accessibility links

Classroom Skeleton: Whose Bones Are These? : NPR Ed Remember that skeleton hanging in the front of your classroom? In some schools, those were actual human remains. We used science to figure out the story behind one of them.
NPR logo Classroom Skeleton: Whose Bones Are These?

nprEd

HOW LEARNING HAPPENS

Skunk Bear

Classroom Skeleton: Whose Bones Are These?

YouTube

Remember that skeleton hanging in the front of your biology — or art — classroom?

It's possible those bones are not plastic, but actual human remains. A lot of classroom skeletons, in high schools, universities and medical schools, are real.

My high school in Erie, Pa., has one; it's been hanging in the back of the art room for years. Students use it to draw and sculpt and learn about anatomy. For this episode of Skunk Bear, teachers and administrators let us borrow the skeleton. We then used a bunch of scientific tools — usually applied at crime scenes and archeological digs — to investigate this person's past: Who was this person? And where did the bones come from?

Follow Skunk Bear, NPR's science show, on YouTube and Facebook.

nprEd

HOW LEARNING HAPPENS