Accessibility links

VIDEO: Screen Time For Kids And What You Need To Know Right Now : NPR Ed There's so much information — and anxiety — out there about how much time your kids should spend using devices. Here's our video guide to balancing the need for limits with the potential benefits.
NPR logo What You Need To Know About Kids' Screen Time Right Now

nprEd

HOW LEARNING HAPPENS

Play

What You Need To Know About Kids' Screen Time Right Now

WATCH: Three little rules that can help your kids cultivate a healthy relationship with screens.

NPR YouTube

Our latest NPR Ed video takes on that question so many parents are asking: How much time should my kid spend looking at phones and screens and tablets and TVs and ...

In a nutshell (and inspired by food writer Michael Pollan), my advice is:

"Enjoy screens. Not too much. Mostly together."

This comes from my reporting on the latest research on family media use, and it's one of the major takeaways from The Art of Screen Time. This video is our guide to finding that balance: limiting screen time and getting the most benefit from it.

nprEd

HOW LEARNING HAPPENS