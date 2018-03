Illustrated Scenes From The 'March For Our Lives'

Enlarge this image LA Johnson/NPR LA Johnson/NPR

Hundreds of thousands of students, teachers, parents and victims gathered in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday to rally for tougher gun control measures.

I'm an illustrator at NPR and I was in our nation's capital with a sketchbook and some pens. Here's what I saw:

LA Johnson/NPR

LA Johnson/NPR

LA Johnson/NPR

LA Johnson/NPR

LA Johnson/NPR

LA Johnson/NPR

LA Johnson/NPR

LA Johnson/NPR