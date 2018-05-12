Accessibility links
Heading To A Skilled Trade School? Forgoing A 4-Year Degree? Tell Us About It : NPR Ed There are lots of paths to a job that don't require four-year bachelor's degrees. Have you taken one? Are you about to?
Heading To A Skilled Trade School? Forgoing A 4-Year Degree? Tell Us About It

Heading To A Skilled Trade School? Forgoing A 4-Year Degree? Tell Us About It

Enlarge this image
Mitch Blunt/Getty Images/Ikon Images
Voices amplified
Mitch Blunt/Getty Images/Ikon Images

Here at NPR Ed, we write a lot about four-year colleges and universities. But we know there are many other paths to degrees and jobs.

Are you heading to a career or technical program to prepare for a job? Or are you working toward an associate's degree or a certificate?

Maybe you're forgoing a degree entirely for an apprenticeship program.

We want to hear about your choice — and how you decided.

We may contact you for an upcoming story.

