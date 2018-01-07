People All Over The World Are Late For A Very Important Date. Is That So Bad?

When I read Esther Ngumbi's story about "Kenyan time," I burst into laughter.

In my culture, we have that, too — except we call it "Filipino time." Just like Kenyans, social events and appointments don't really start at the scheduled hour. Heck, in our family, we'd stroll into Sunday mass 30 minutes late!

It turns out that many cultures around the world share the same elastic idea of time. Since we published Ngumbi's post last week, our readers have informed us that in India, the phenomenon is dubbed "IST," or "Indian Standard Time." In Indonesia, it's called jam karet, or "rubber time." And in Jamaica, there's a vague time frame called "soon come," which could mean anything from "any second now" to "sometime later today."

Kenya

I was in Kenya in 2007, visiting craft artisans. I found "Kenyan time" very relaxing. We spent time with groups as we liked, asking questions and observing processes. Often ate supper at 9 or even 10 because of spending so much more time in the afternoon. — Aunt Eef (@aunteef) December 31, 2017

Yes, we can keep time!! But it depends on who id's organizing the event. If it's work related and it's here in the US then we will keep time..but for birthdays parties....it'll be casual arrival!! — Edwin Nyamwala (@enodipo) January 1, 2018

Ethiopia

India

In India, IST, Indian standard time, which loosely translates to if it happens it'll happen if and when I make it happen. — HerHoliness (@HerHolinessC) January 1, 2018

Indonesia

Indonesians call this "jam karet" i.e. rubber time. If you want a meeting to start at 9:00, invite them for 8:00 And hope for the best. — Richard Elkins (@texadactyl) December 31, 2017

Jamaica

Vietnam

"The Vietnamese have a term for that: "giờ cao su," or elastic/rubber time. Thirty minutes late is still a bit early. I remembered I was told not to go to a party early (generally with eating) unless I was the host. The reason was that other people would think that my family must be really poor, I must be very hungry and thus I would show up at the party early in order to eat lots of food. And so it is like a standard, you should not be early for an (eating) party. Sometimes people would show up late with a toothpick stuck between the teeth, like they have just eaten somewhere else." - Ida Le, via Facebook