Are Photos Of 'Beautiful' Africa The Best Response To Trump's Vulgar Slur?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61 Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

By now, you've likely heard about President Trump's reported remark last week that the U.S. should bring in more people from Norway instead of "shithole countries" like El Salvador, Haiti and African nations.

The reaction was swift and loud. Citizens (and allies) of those countries filled social media pages with photos of idyllic beaches, city skylines and shiny structures in so-called "shithole countries."

This is Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa and Abidjan remains one of the hidden gems. #MyShitHole #ShitholeCountries #Trump pic.twitter.com/JIPGynaHGl — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) January 12, 2018

They shared impressive lists of personal achievements that ended with: "I'm from a #shithole country."

I’m a future Doctor.

I’m a medical student.

I have 3 degrees.

I speak 3 languages.

I‘m published in Psych-Oncology.

I’m a member of Zeta Phi Beta.

I’m from a #ShitHole country! 🇸🇸 pic.twitter.com/NXeQCjhLTH — Señorita 🌸 (@AF_ROdisiac) January 12, 2018

But before long, backlash to the backlash began to surface.

In a widely shared opinion piece for Al-Jazeera, South African writer Sisonke Msimang called the alleged comment "racist" and "tacky" ... but truthful at the core.

"Poor people do not leave their countries because of wanderlust: They leave because life feels pretty "s***ty"," she wrote. "This – it seems – is a more important reality to address than whether a discredited man who is a known provocateur has hurt some feelings."

Sure, people in even the poorest places display enviable joy and determination, but she says the pretty landscapes and long lists of accomplishments gloss over terrible daily realities faced by those who have been left out of development success stories.

"The "Africa as paradise" social media posts are a sort of creative non-fiction then," she wrote. "Of course, the Cape Town skyline is beautiful, but we also know that life in Crossroads or Nyanga or any of the many sprawling townships that ring that city, is hard."

In addition, the posts that show off African development often featured the work of outside actors, according to Teddy Ruge of Uganda who is the CEO of Raintree Farms, an entrepreneur and a development critic not known for pulling his punches.

"Show me a road that your country with your taxes paid for and was built by your people," Ruge says. "Yeah, it's certainly there in some places, but that's not the norm for the continent. The norm for the continent is 'Let's have somebody else fix our issues.' "

Ruge goes so far as to say that after decades of inaction and dependence on aid, Africans shouldn't be surprised by the negative perceptions.

"If we fixed our own problems, we wouldn't be called a shithole."

Trump's alleged comments were an easy opportunity to rant on a soap box, he says, but wouldn't that energy be better spent "ganging up" on their own leaders to demand better governance, policy and implementation?

Still, Ruge, Msimang and Maxman all agree that the Trump administration is ignoring clear data if it thinks people who immigrate to the U.S. from poor countries take more than they give. They also believe that solutions will only be reached by sustaining thoughtful, constructive conversation on the underlying causes of poverty, vulnerability and migration, even after the Twitter firestorm subsides.

"To characterize any place in hyperbolic, negative ways is unhelpful always," Maxman says.

Joanne Lu is a freelance journalist who covers global poverty and inequity. Her work has appeared in Humanosphere, The Guardian, Global Washington and War is Boring. Follow her on Twitter @joannelu.

Editor's note: NPR has decided in this case to spell out the vulgar word that the president reportedly used because it meets our standard for use of offensive language: It is "absolutely integral to the meaning and spirit of the story being told."