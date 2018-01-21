Plan To Send Rohingya Refugees Back To Myanmar Is Put On Hold

Update at 9:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 22 to cover the postponement of plans to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar.

This week, Bangladesh had planned to start sending Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar. Now the deal has been postponed because of problems with logistics.

The refugees themselves had been opposed to repatriation.

"Without justice we will never go back," says 30-year-old Shafika Khatun. "We need our rights and our citizenship in Myanmar. Now if we go back they'll kill us."

Khatun is one of the more than 650,000 Rohingya who have fled Myanmar since the military launched what it calls cleanup operations against "terrorists" five months ago.

Myanmar doesn't consider the Rohingya to be citizens even though members of this Muslim group have lived in the country for generations. The Muslim minority are treated as illegal immigrants and have faced waves of violence and harassment by government forces, pro-government mobs and Buddhist extremists. Last fall, the United Nations denounced the attacks as a "textbook case of ethnic cleansing."

Khatun lives in the so-called "widows' village" section in the Hakimpara camp — a cluster of 34 shelters covered with orange tarps. There are no men. Most of the women's husbands were killed in the recent violence. Khatun says her husband and son were arrested by the Myanmar military more than a year ago; she believes they are being held in prison.

Khatun and the hundreds of thousands of other refugees are now living in what has become the largest refugee camp in the world. It's just across the border from Myanmar.

The Rohingya have overwhelmed the vast stretch of Bangladesh where they now live. The hills where they've set up shelters are stripped of almost all their vegetation. Most of the trees have been cut down for firewood. Bangladesh officials have banned the refugees from taking formal jobs because of fears that they would flood the local labor market and drive down wages. This means the refugees are almost entirely dependent on international food aid to survive.

Mohamed Yonus, who was a rice farmer in Myanmar, says he doesn't expect to leave the Hakimpara camp any time soon.

"If the Bangladesh soldiers force us to go we will go," Yonus says. "But without our rights [in Myanmar] they'll kill us over there."

Bangladesh is making it clear that it wants to find a solution to this massive refugee problem sooner rather than later. Bangladeshi officials, however, have also stressed that repatriation will be voluntary and no one will get sent back against his or her will.

UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, was not involved in the initial deal for repatriation that Bangladesh and Myanmar had forged. The U.N. group is typically part of the process when refugees are returned home.

Conditions in the refugee camp are improving. There are toilets and outhouses, and the World Food Programme is distributing rations. But the bamboo shelters have been erected on hillsides that are basically just sand, and there are fears that when monsoon season comes the camp will turn into a mud pit.

But even though conditions are problematic, the refugees who spoke to NPR said they feel safer in Bangladesh than in Myanmar.