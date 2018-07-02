Accessibility links
QUIZ: Which Country Gives — And Which Country Receive — The Most Humanitarian Aid? : Goats and Soda The world gave a record amount of money to help people caught up in international crises. We've got ten questions so you can test your aid I.Q.
NPR logo QUIZ: The Country That Gives The Most Humanitarian Aid Is ...
Aid

Sudanese dockworkers unload bags of grain from a U.S. ship at Port Sudan on the Red Sea. Ashraf Shazly /AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Ashraf Shazly /AFP/Getty Images

Sudanese dockworkers unload bags of grain from a U.S. ship at Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Ashraf Shazly /AFP/Getty Images

A new report looks at the state of humanitarian aid.

The world was generous, says the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2018. A record amount of funds went to crises that range from the ongoing Syrian civil war to the drought in the Horn of Africa.

Do you know how much the world spent on emergency relief? Which countries gave the most money? And which countries received the most?

Take this quiz to test your knowledge.

The report is from a London- and Nairobi-based nonprofit organization called Development Initiatives and uses data from the OECD and UNOCHA.

A note on the quiz answers: To learn more about the two new countries added to the list of top 10 aid recipients, go here. To learn more about private giving to humanitarian aid, go here.

