MAP: Confirmed Cases Of Wuhan Coronavirus

Updated at 9:50 p.m. ET

[Editor's note: Chinese health officials say cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the country have increased to 830 and deaths to 25. Most of the new cases are relatives or health care workers who have come into close contact with a sick person.]

Since the Wuhan coronavirus was first reported in December, the bulk of the confirmed cases have been in China, but there have been cases also reported in nearby countries like Japan and Singapore as well as in the U.S.

Such cases are typically in an individual who had recently been in Wuhan, where the virus was first identified.

Home to 11 million people, the central Chinese city is a major rail and road hub. Its international airport has direct flights to airports in many countries, including John F. Kennedy in New York and the San Francisco airport.

Wuhan also has the country's largest inland port on the Yangtze River.

The virus is marked by symptoms such as fever and pneumonia. There are now more than 600 confirmed cases and at least 17 deaths as of Jan. 23, according to the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health of Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Chinese officials announced the suspension of public transportation within and departing from Wuhan. According to Chinese state media, the shutdown is temporary. To leave the city, a traveler would have to present what authorities are characterizing as "special reason."