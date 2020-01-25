Accessibility links
Photos Of Life In Areas Affected By The Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak : Goats and Soda Shopping with a face mask, getting screened for fever — they're some of the challenges posed by the Wuhan coronavirus.
PHOTOS: What It's Like Living Through An Outbreak

The discovery of the new coronavirus has transformed cities in China and neighboring countries.

The impact is strongest in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus — a city of 11 million that is now under lockdown.

Other Asian cities, from Manila to Seoul, are also feeling the effect. Photographers are documenting the way life has changed since the discovery of 2019-nCoV.

Passengers from an international flight have their temperature checked as they pass a thermal scanner monitor, seen at right, upon arrival at the international Airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.
Enlarge this image
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Passengers arriving on an international flight this week at Indonesia's Adisucipto airport in the city of Yogyakarta lined up to be checked for fever with a thermal scanner (screen at right).

This aerial photo on January 24, 2020 shows excavators at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
AFP via Getty Images

This week, dozens of excavators descended on the construction site for a new hospital in Wuhan. Existing hospitals in the city are overcrowded with patients seeking care. To meet the demand, Chinese authorities on Thursday pledged to build and open a new coronavirus hospital by February 3, modeling the facility on an emergency hospital built in Beijing during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

A police officer checks the temperature of a driver at a highway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on January 24, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images

A police officer checked the temperature of a driver in Wuhan, where public transportation was suspended.

People wait as medical staff wear protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 24, 2020.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

At the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, people waited to be seen by medical staff, who are dressed in full protective gear. The patients come if they're showing signs of respiratory illness or running a fever. The symptoms could mean they have the flu — or the newly identified coronavirus.

Shoppers wearing face masks for protection in Chinatown on January 23, 2020 in Manila, Philippines.
Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Even though the coronavirus has not been reported in Manila, shoppers this week tried to protect themselves by wearing face masks. China's neighbors are on high alert.

Residents of Wuhan China wear masks to buy vegetables in the market on January 23th, 2020.
Getty Images

Locals in Wuhan stocked up on vegetables and supplies.

A woman wearing a protective mask shops for festive decorations ahead of the Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China, on Jan. 23, 2020.
Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A woman shopped for New Year decorations in Shanghai ahead of the holiday this week. The escalation of the coronavirus coincides with Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday. Major celebrations were canceled in several big Chinese cities, including Beijing and Wuhan.

Medical personnel wearing protective suits interact with patients that tested positive to the coronavirus in an isolation room at Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on January 23, 2020.
Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, medical personnel wearing protective clothing interacted with two patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A shopper wearing a face mask walks through a wet market in Shekou the day before the Lunar New Year in the southern coastal city of Shenzhen, China on January 25, 2020.
Laurel Chor/for NPR

In China's coastal city of Shenzhen, with over a dozen confirmed cases as of Friday, a shopper walked through a market.

Workers spray disinfectant in a train as part of efforts to prevent the spread of a new virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan at Suseo railway station in Seoul, South Korea on January 24, 2020.
Hong Yoon-Gi/AFP via Getty Images

To try to prevent further spread of the virus, workers in Seoul sprayed disinfectant in a train that originated in Wuhan. South Korea has confirmed several cases of the coronavirus.

A passenger stands after arriving at the nearly-deserted Wuhan train station, usually full of passengers ahead of the Lunar New Year in Wuhan, China on January 23, 2020.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

A lone passenger stands at the railway station in Wuhan. The city is a major transportation hub, usually packed with passengers ahead of the Lunar New Year. The railway station has been shuttered because of the outbreak.

