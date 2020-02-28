What Kids Want To Know About Coronavirus: An Original Comic : Goats and Soda You may have heard the word "coronavirus" online or on TV. You probably have a lot of questions. Check out our comic to get some answers — and print out a zine version at home.
Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus
Kids, this comic is for you.
It's based on a radio story that NPR education reporter Cory Turner did. He asked some experts what kids might want to know about the new coronavirus discovered in China.
To make this comic, we've used his interviews with Tara Powell at the University of Illinois School of Social Work, Joy Osofsky at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and Krystal Lewis at the National Institute of Mental Health.
Print and fold a zine version of this comic here. Here are directions on how to fold it.
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.