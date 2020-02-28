Accessibility links
What Kids Want To Know About Coronavirus: An Original Comic : Goats and Soda You may have heard the word "coronavirus" online or on TV. You probably have a lot of questions. Check out our comic to get some answers — and print out a zine version at home.
Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD
NPR logo

Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

Listen · 3:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809580453/810269062" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Crisis

Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

Heard on Morning Edition

Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

Listen · 3:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809580453/810269062" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Kids, this comic is for you.

It's based on a radio story that NPR education reporter Cory Turner did. He asked some experts what kids might want to know about the new coronavirus discovered in China.

To make this comic, we've used his interviews with Tara Powell at the University of Illinois School of Social Work, Joy Osofsky at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and Krystal Lewis at the National Institute of Mental Health.

Print and fold a zine version of this comic here. Here are directions on how to fold it.

panel 1
Enlarge this image
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 1
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 2
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 3
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 4
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 5
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 6
Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD