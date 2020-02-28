Accessibility links
What Kids Want To Know About Coronavirus: An Original Comic : Goats and Soda You may have heard the word "coronavirus" online or on TV. You probably have a lot of questions. Check out our comic to get some answers.
STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD
Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

Kids, this comic is for you.

It's based on a radio story that NPR education reporter Cory Turner did. He asked some experts what kids might want to know about the new coronavirus discovered in China.

To make this comic, we've used his interviews with Tara Powell, who teaches at the University of Illinois School of Social Work, Joy Osofsky, a clinical and developmental psychologist at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and Krystal Lewis at the National Institute of Mental Health.

panel 1
Enlarge this image
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 1
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 2
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 3
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 4
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 5
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 6
Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir.

