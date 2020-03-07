Accessibility links
How Libraries And Schools Are Sharing The Coronavirus Comic : Goats and Soda Teachers, parents and librarians share how they have been using the comic to educate children about the new coronavirus.
Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD
NPR logo Kids Around The World Are Reading NPR's Coronavirus Comic

The Coronavirus Crisis

Kids Around The World Are Reading NPR's Coronavirus Comic

How do you explain coronavirus to kids?

Last week, we published a comic geared to children about the newly discovered virus. This week we published the comic in Chinese. And we've also learned that the comic has been translated into other languages — and is finding an audience in schools and libraries as well as at home.

Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

Goats and Soda

Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

A graphic designer from Bolivia made a Spanish version of the comic.

Librarians have been printing and folding a bunch of zines and putting them in the children's section at their libraries.

A school psychologist in Lithuania translated the zine into Lithuanian so children in her community could read it.

And here's a translation of the comic in Russian.

A middle-school teacher turned it into a video — with a kid doing the narration.

Another middle-school teacher taught students the art of folding the zine — and added a lesson on how to properly wash hands — in a health class focused on the coronavirus.

And here are some students folding the zine!

And it's not just kids who are reading the comic — adults have reached out and said it's been a helpful resource, too. One person is displaying the zine on his desk.

How have you shared the coronavirus comic with children? We'd love to see how you've used it in a school, library or home setting. Email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line "Coronavirus comic."

Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD