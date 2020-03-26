How South Korea Reined In The Outbreak Without Shutting Everything Down

As of this week, South Korea had just over 9,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, which puts it among the top 10 countries for total cases.

But South Korea has another distinction: Health experts are noting that recently the nation has managed to significantly slow the number of new cases. And the country appears to have reined in the outbreak without some of the strict lockdown strategies deployed elsewhere in the world.

"We've seen examples in places like Singapore and [South] Korea, where governments haven't had to shut everything down," says Mike Ryan, the head of health emergencies program at the World Health Organization. "They've been able to make tactical decisions regarding schools, tactical decisions regarding movements, and been able to move forward without some of the draconian measures."

Speaking this week to journalists, Ryan said that countries that have tested widely for the virus, isolated cases and quarantined suspected cases — in the way that South Korea and Singapore have — have managed to suppress transmission of the virus. President Trump has also praised South Korea's handling of the health crisis and even asked President Moon Jae-in for help with medical equipment to fight the outbreak in the United States.

The head of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called on other countries around the world to "apply the lessons learned in [South] Korea and elsewhere" in their own battles with this pathogen.

South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, speaking to the BBC last week, says the key lessons from her country were that they developed testing for the virus even before they had significant numbers of cases.

"In mid-January our health authorities quickly conferred with the research institutions here [to develop a test]," Kang says. "And then they shared that result with the pharmaceutical companies who then produced the reagent [chemical] and the equipment needed for the testing."

So when members of a religious sect in Daegu started getting sick in February, South Korea was able to rapidly confirm that it was COVID-19.

"Testing is central" to the outbreak response, says Kang, "because that leads to early detection. It minimizes further spread." And it allows health authorities to quickly isolate and treat those found with the virus.

Hong Kong and Singapore have followed similar paths in responding to this outbreak.

They've all used testing aggressively to identify cases — not only testing people who are so sick that they're hospitalized but also mild cases and even suspected cases. They've all quarantined tens of thousands of people who may have been exposed to confirmed cases.

The vast majority of the people ordered to quarantine at home are perfectly healthy and never do get sick, but the few who do develop symptoms can be quickly be isolated further. Tedros of WHO refers to this as cutting off the virus at the bud — basically stopping the virus from spreading further and preventing community transmission.

Hong Kong also reacted with incredible speed in the early days of the outbreak. On Dec. 31 of 2019, Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection, the city's health department, sent out an alert to its doctors telling them to be on the lookout for patients presenting with fever, acute respiratory illness, pneumonia and/or shortness of breath — and particularly for patients with these symptoms who'd recently traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the pandemic. Prior to this crisis a high-speed rail line went directly from downtown Hong Kong to Wuhan (it was shut down on Jan. 30 and hasn't run since).

The other thing that South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore have in common is that they've been able to keep most factories, shopping malls and restaurants open. Singapore has even kept its schools open at a time when nations around the world are shutting down classrooms.

Japan is another example of an Asian country notable for its response. Although Japan has more than twice the population of South Korea and also has strong ties to China, it's recorded only a fraction of the cases of South Korea – just over 1,000 as of Thursday. Japan hasn't been testing nearly as widely as South Korea but appears to have fended off significant community transmission by quickly investigating any flareups of cases, identifying who exactly is infected and then monitoring their contacts.

Despite the successes in the Asian region to containing this virus, recently several places have seen surges in imported cases from Europe. Earlier this week after Singapore saw an uptick in cases among people who'd recently flown into the country it announced new restrictions on travelers, blocking all short-term visitors from entering.

"Part of the reason for the tougher border measures is to ensure we keep Singapore as safe as possible," Singapore's minister of education Ong Ye Kung wrotes this week on a post on Facebook. He said the highly restrictive entry rules are "so that daily activities, like going to work, eating out and attending school, can go on."

He argued that children are safer and more productive in school. And that closing schools places a significant burden on working adults including health- care workers.

"Keeping our health-care system strong is paramount in the fight against COVID-19," he says. "Our front-line warriors will be much more assured if their children are in school, meaningfully engaged, in a safe and healthy environment."

He also pushed back against the idea that schools could be breeding grounds for the virus, saying there is little "evidence to show that the young are vectors or spreaders of the virus. The reverse appears to be the case, where the young get infected by adults at home." (Although health groups like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do note that even though children may often present with milder symptoms than adults, "there is much more to be learned about how the disease impacts children.")

Another thing that links Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea is they've all had bad coronavirus outbreaks in the past. Hong Kong and Singapore were hit hard by SARS in 2003 and South Korea came to a standstill during a MERS outbreak in 2015.

Their experiences with these past outbreaks may have made officials more aggressive in responding to COVID-19 and possibly made residents more willing to accept intrusive measures to contain the virus.

South Korea has used data from surveillance cameras, cellphones and credit card transactions to map the social connections of suspected cases. Hong Kong issues detailed information each evening about every newly confirmed case. While Hong Kong doesn't give out the names of who is infected, health officials release their age, gender, street address, medical symptoms — and often the exact location of where they worked. This allows other residents to determine if they might have been in contact with the infected individual.

For instance in late February the Health Department announced that a 55-year-old fry-cook at a KFC restaurant on Kings Road in the North Point neighborhood had tested positive. They reassured residents that the heat of the cooking oil would probably kill the coronavirus and that patrons were not considered at risk of having contracted the virus. The fast food branch, however, closed it's immediately and has remained shut down. A sign on the door said the management was going to thoroughly clean the premises.

Another day in February, one of the newly diagnosed patients was a 75-year-old man living in Block 1, Seaview Garden in Tuen Mun. He first developed symptoms on January 25, according to the statement released by the health department. Until he was isolated at Tuen Moon Hospital on February 18, he had breakfast each morning at the Hoi Tin Garden Restaurant located at 5 Sam Shing Street, Tuen Mun — except for February 15, when for some reason he didn't. The report goes on to detail that his wife, age 83, tested positive the day before he did.

The health department also releases license plate numbers of taxi drivers who test positive and the flight numbers of infected travelers who'd recently arrived — again, so members of the public can determine if they might have had contact. In Singapore, the police force works with the ministry of health to trace connections between cases and to track chains of transmission. Singapore also makes details of these infections public in the hope that other residents will come forward if they may have come in to contact with a confirmed case.

The aggressive efforts by Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea to investigate and isolate every possible infection is exactly what the World Health Organization has been calling for since January.

The WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove acknowledged this week that for countries dealing with hundreds and even thousands of new cases every day, "finding every case" can be difficult.

"We hear you. This is overwhelming," Kerkhove said on Wednesday. "But it's really important for us to take the examples of all these countries, look at what they did as it relates to the epidemiology in their country and learn from them."