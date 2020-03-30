Coronavirus World Map: Tracking The Spread Of The Outbreak

This map is updated regularly.

Since the new coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December, the infectious respiratory disease COVID-19 has spread rapidly within China and to neighboring countries and beyond. Hover over each circle to see that country's case count and number of deaths.

The first confirmed coronavirus cases outside China occurred on Jan. 20, in Japan, Thailand and South Korea. On Jan. 21, the first case in the U.S. was identified in Washington state. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic — the first time since H1N1 in 2009.

This particular virus, officially known as SARS-CoV-2, is only the third strain of coronavirus known to frequently cause severe symptoms in humans. The other two strains cause Middle East respiratory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Click here to see the state-by-state breakdown of cases in the United States.

Loading...