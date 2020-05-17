Accessibility links
COMIC: The Lesson In Resilience That A Lost Boy Learned After A Snake Bit Him : Goats and Soda He'd been separated from his parents. He was living in a refugee camp in Sudan. And then a snake bit him.
COMIC: A Lost Boy, A Snake Bite, A Lesson In Resilience

Resilience. It's the word of the hour.

Weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, many people are wondering: How do you find the strength to keep going when everything seems bleak? How do you stop thinking, "What did I do to deserve this?"

Manyang Reath Kher, a Sudanese refugee now living in the U.S., shares his moment of deepest despair — and how he pulled through.

panel 1
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 2
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 3
Enlarge this image
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 3
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 4
Malaka Gharib/ NPR

panel 5 Malaka Gharib/ NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 6
Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

