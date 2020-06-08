Accessibility links
Nothing Like SARS: Researchers Warn The Coronavirus Will Not Fade Away Any Time Soon : Goats and Soda Health officials expected the coronavirus to decline in the summer heat and fade away soon. But the researchers say the virus is likely to be here year-round — and for years to come.
Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD
NPR logo

Nothing Like SARS: Researchers Warn The Coronavirus Will Not Fade Away Any Time Soon

Listen · 3:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/872470111/872470112" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Nothing Like SARS: Researchers Warn The Coronavirus Will Not Fade Away Any Time Soon

Nothing Like SARS: Researchers Warn The Coronavirus Will Not Fade Away Any Time Soon

Heard on All Things Considered

Nothing Like SARS: Researchers Warn The Coronavirus Will Not Fade Away Any Time Soon

Listen · 3:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/872470111/872470112" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Health officials expected the coronavirus to decline in the summer heat and fade away soon. But the researchers say the virus is likely to be here year-round — and for years to come.

Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD