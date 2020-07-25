Prize-Winning Phone Pix Dial Up Moments Of Freedom And Serenity

Jumping through the air, floating in the wind, a firework shooting off — these scenes evoke a sense of freedom that so many of us staying home due to the pandemic haven't felt in a long time.
But we can feel them vicariously in some of the winning entries of this year's iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). The 13th annual competition invites photographers worldwide to submit unaltered iPhone or iPad photos to one of 18 categories.
The award committee announced the winning images this week. The Grand Prize and Photographer of the Year award goes to Dimpy Bhalotia, a street photographer based in the United Kingdom. Her image "Flying Boys" — one of thousands submitted to the contest — captures three kids suspended in midair as they leap into the Ganges River in India.
We hope the images in our selection — of joy, solitude and serenity — provide a welcome respite to the stresses of the pandemic.
Dimpy Bhalotia
toggle caption
"Flying Boys." India
Dimpy Bhalotia
hide caption
"Flying Boys." India
Dimpy Bhalotia
Artyom Baryshau
toggle caption
"No Walls." India
Artyom Baryshau
hide caption
"No Walls." India
Artyom Baryshau
Geli Zhao
toggle caption
"Untitled." China
Geli Zhao
hide caption
Saif Hussain
toggle caption
"Sheikh of Youth." Iraq
Saif Hussain
hide caption
"Sheikh of Youth." Iraq
Saif Hussain
Jiandong Wang
toggle caption
"Calpe Sunrise." Spain
Jiandong Wang
hide caption
"Calpe Sunrise." Spain
Jiandong Wang
Fernando Merlo
toggle caption
"Demons Lighting The Sky." Spain
Fernando Merlo
hide caption
"Demons Lighting The Sky." Spain
Fernando Merlo
Tu Odnu
toggle caption
"Untitled." China
Tu Odnu
hide caption
"Untitled." China
Tu Odnu
Glenn Homann
toggle caption
"Prune Deuce." Australia
Glenn Homann
hide caption
"Prune Deuce." Australia
Glenn Homann
Magali Chenel
toggle caption
"Call From Mokattam Mountain." Egypt
Magali Chenel
hide caption
"Call From Mokattam Mountain." Egypt
Magali Chenel
Leo Chan
toggle caption
"Nightfall At The Dolomites." Italy
Leo Chan
hide caption
"Nightfall At The Dolomites." Italy
Leo Chan
Kristian Cruz
toggle caption
"Free From The Past." India
Kristian Cruz
hide caption
"Free From The Past." India
Kristian Cruz