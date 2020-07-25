Accessibility links
Award-Winning IPhone Photos Capture Global Scenes Of Freedom And Serenity : Goats and Soda The winners of the iPhone Photography Awards for best photos taken by an iPhone or iPad were announced this week. They span the globe and the range of human emotion.
STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD
Prize-Winning Phone Pix Dial Up Moments Of Freedom And Serenity

Jumping through the air, floating in the wind, a firework shooting off — these scenes evoke a sense of freedom that so many of us staying home due to the pandemic haven't felt in a long time.

But we can feel them vicariously in some of the winning entries of this year's iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). The 13th annual competition invites photographers worldwide to submit unaltered iPhone or iPad photos to one of 18 categories.

The award committee announced the winning images this week. The Grand Prize and Photographer of the Year award goes to Dimpy Bhalotia, a street photographer based in the United Kingdom. Her image "Flying Boys" — one of thousands submitted to the contest — captures three kids suspended in midair as they leap into the Ganges River in India.

We hope the images in our selection — of joy, solitude and serenity — provide a welcome respite to the stresses of the pandemic.

"Flying Boys." India Dimpy Bhalotia hide caption

Dimpy Bhalotia

"Flying Boys." India

Dimpy Bhalotia
"No Walls." India Artyom Baryshau hide caption

Artyom Baryshau

"No Walls." India

Artyom Baryshau

"Untitled." China Geli Zhao hide caption

Geli Zhao
"Sheikh of Youth." Iraq Saif Hussain hide caption

Saif Hussain

"Sheikh of Youth." Iraq

Saif Hussain
"Calpe Sunrise." Spain Jiandong Wang hide caption

Jiandong Wang

"Calpe Sunrise." Spain

Jiandong Wang
"Demons Lighting The Sky." Spain Fernando Merlo hide caption

Fernando Merlo

"Demons Lighting The Sky." Spain

Fernando Merlo
"Untitled." China Tu Odnu hide caption

Tu Odnu

"Untitled." China

Tu Odnu
"Prune Deuce." Australia Glenn Homann hide caption

Glenn Homann

"Prune Deuce." Australia

Glenn Homann
"Call From Mokattam Mountain." Egypt Magali Chenel hide caption

Magali Chenel

"Call From Mokattam Mountain." Egypt

Magali Chenel
"Nightfall At The Dolomites." Italy Leo Chan hide caption

Leo Chan

"Nightfall At The Dolomites." Italy

Leo Chan
"Free From The Past." India Kristian Cruz hide caption

Kristian Cruz

"Free From The Past." India

Kristian Cruz
