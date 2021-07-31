Accessibility links
Global Photos From The 2021 IPhone Photography Awards Capture Magical Moments : Goats and Soda The winning images from this year's iPhone Photography Award feature a man connecting with his horse, two rugged shepherds holding soft lambs and a figure looking into a brilliant night sky.
Photography

IPhone Photo Award-Winners Capture Tender Moments, Stark Contrasts And A Magical Sky

Adela Wu

"Magic of Aurora Borealis." Russia Tatiana Merzlyakova/IPPAWARDS hide caption

"Magic of Aurora Borealis." Russia

It's a fantastical image: A person is standing on a bench, taking in the majestic view of a neon green aurora borealis in Russia. But from another perspective, it looks like the person could be on another planet — maybe the snow suit is a space suit, and the ground below and the sky above, some alien landscape.

This is one of the winning photos in this year's 14th iPhone Photography Award, an annual international contest whose winners were announced this week.

The rules are simple. Anyone can submit a photo in one of 18 categories as long as the photos were taken with an iPhone or iPad and not altered by Photoshop beyond iPhone filters or lenses.

The contest's top photos are a study in contrasts. The Grand Prize went to Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes. His photo depicts two rugged shepherds standing in a desolate landscape in Romania. Despite the harshness all around them, around their shoulders, they cradle soft lambs. Photographer of the Year award was granted to Sharan Shetty of India, who captures a man sharing a tender moment with his horse in Azerbaijan in an empty and lonely desert.

The selection of prize-winning images below are truly global: from the less-well off countries we focus on in our Goats and Soda coverage to the wealthiest places on Earth. And all these images attest to the ability of a phone to make photographic magic.

"Transylvanian Shepherds." Romania Istvan Kerekes/IPPAWARDS hide caption

"Transylvanian Shepherds." Romania

"Bonding." Azerbaijan Sharan Shetty/IPPAWARDS hide caption

"Bonding." Azerbaijan

"Reach the Soul." Senegal Quim Fabregas/IPPAWARDS hide caption

"Reach the Soul." Senegal

"Dusk." Morocco Enhua Ni/IPPAWARDS hide caption

"Dusk." Morocco

"Winter Dawn in a Small Town." China Lisi Li/IPPAWARDS hide caption

"Winter Dawn in a Small Town." China

"The Old Gym." Bangladesh Mahabub Hossain Khan/IPPAWARDS hide caption

"The Old Gym." Bangladesh

