Editors' pick: 11 hidden gems on our global health blog in 2021

Some stories on our blog Goats and Soda find an audience. Sometimes they don't. And when that happens, we editors get really bummed out!
That's why we're putting the spotlight on stories from 2021 that we think deserve more pageviews.
You'll learn about a group in Germany that teaches refugee women how to ride a bike. A Facebook page in Senegal that helps people find lost items like smartphones — and sheep! And a profile of a wheelchair basketball champion who has been finding creative ways to stay on top of her game during the pandemic.
We hope you'll find some time this holiday season to read these stories. Who knows, maybe they'll go viral.
It started when Moustapha Sané lost his wallet in Dakar. He created the Facebook page "Trouvés ou Perdus" (French for found or lost). It often leads to a reunion, though some pigeons are still M.I.A. Published Oct. 3, 2021
Seyllou /AFP via Getty Images
A sheep for sale in a market in Dakar, Senegal. Sometimes sheep are stolen. The owner might post a photo on a "found and lost" Facebook page in hope of recovering the ruminant.
Seyllou /AFP via Getty Images
They came from families that have faced seemingly insurmountable hardships and were admitted by top U.S. colleges. A school in India gave them their chance. Published Nov. 6, 2021
Vinisha Umashankar came up with the idea of solar power instead of charcoal to heat street irons. "Iron-Max" was a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, and in November, she spoke at COP26. Published Nov. 3, 2021
Umashankar Sathyakumar
Vinisha Umashankar and her solar ironing cart. She came up with the idea when she was 12 — then worked with engineers to create a prototype. Now she's in Glasgow, Scotland, to speak at the COP26 climate change conference.
Umashankar Sathyakumar
Kenneth Kaunda spoke out about HIV when African leaders would not even acknowledge its existence. He sang about it, too, in a 2005 album that made a splash, then vanished. And so a search began. Published Sept. 26, 2021
Allegra Alcoff
It seemed as if the 2005 album by Kenneth Kaunda, We Shall Fight HIV/AIDS, had vanished. But then ... it was found! Here's what could be the sole surviving copy, now being remastered for re-release this year.
Allegra Alcoff
Women in a Kenyan village had a radical idea to stop the practice of trading sex for fish to sell: What if they owned their own boats? They had great success. Then came a series of terrible setbacks. Published Sept. 19. 2021
Julia Gunther for NPR
Rebbeccah Atieno stands with one of the boats owned by the No Sex for Fish women. Once a proud boat owner herself, she says she lost her home when Lake Victoria swept through the village; her boat no longer functions. She now earns a living working on rice farms and selling food at a kiosk. A widowed mother of six, she worries about how she'll pay school fees without her fishing income.
Julia Gunther for NPR
They come from countries where the idea of a girl on a bicycle is often taboo. Now a group called Bikeygees is teaching them to master the pedals. For the new riders, it's a lifelong dream come true. Published Aug. 22, 2021
Deborah Amos/NPR
Volunteers and trainees with the group Bikeygees at a park in Berlin in July. The organization teaches refugee women in Germany how to ride bikes. Trainee Shapol Bakir-Rasoul, a refugee from Iraq, holds up a Bikeygees sign with founder Annette Krüger, right. Behind them in yellow is volunteer Shaha Khalef, a refugee from Iraq.
Deborah Amos/NPR
She's one of 110 girls in a boarding program run by the Veerni Institute in India. When lockdowns hit, they were sent home to their villages, where child marriage is rampant. Published Aug. 12, 2021
Mahender Singh Deora/Veerni Institute
Komal Rana, 19, a student in the Veerni Institute program, has faced pressure to marry since India's pandemic lockdown forced her to return home to her hamlet of Jhalamand near Jodhpur.
Mahender Singh Deora/Veerni Institute
Sinet An and her Cambodian basketball teammates had their first big international win in late 2019. Then came COVID. Now they practice via Zoom — and dream of their return to the court. Published July 5, 2021
Cindy Liu for NPR
Sinet An, who was born with a disability, is the star of Cambodia's women's wheelchair basketball team, which celebrated their first win in an international tournament just before the pandemic hit. With Cambodia in lockdown, she hones her skills in virtual practice sessions from her home in Chuuok village in Kandal province. Above: a practice session on June 24.
Cindy Liu for NPR
Even the rescue teams could not go forward during one of the fiercest of many sandstorms this spring. Herders have lost their herds — an estimated 1.6 million livestock — and their lives. Published May 30, 2021
Marc Guitard/Getty Images
A sandstorm moves the Gobi desert in Mongolia.
Marc Guitard/Getty Images
In 'The African Lookbook,' Catherine McKinley bends, stretches and tears the fabric of what mainstream history has been telling us about African women in the clothing industry. Published May 13, 2021
Seydou Keïta/SKPE—Courtesy CAAC—The Pigozzi Collection
An untitled photo from 1956-57.
Seydou Keïta/SKPE—Courtesy CAAC—The Pigozzi Collection
Each week I check the latest deaths from COVID-19 for NPR. After a while, I didn't feel any sorrow at the numbers. I just felt numb. I wanted to understand why — and how to overcome that numbness. Published Apr. 25, 2021