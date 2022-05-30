PHOTOS: Congolese artists channel 'Mad Max' and Chewbacca with costumes made of trash

Enlarge this image toggle caption Colin Delfosse Colin Delfosse

There's a man wearing a suit of rubbery old car parts, like he's an extra in the film "Mad Max." A woman covered in a jumble of colorful wires from head to toe. And someone posing in a magnificent, Chewbacca-looking getup made out of ... hundreds upon hundreds of unrolled condoms.

These fantastical costumes – fashioned out of trash, found objects and other materials — were created by artists in the Democratic Republic of Congo to highlight the capital city's problems, including pollution, poverty, lack of health care and overconsumption.

But they also highlight the resilience and beauty of its people, captured in a set of striking portraits by Belgian-based photojournalist Colin Delfosse in 2019. He took them after the KinAct Festival, an annual event that brings African and European art to the streets of Kinshasa.

During the festival, the Congolese artists walked and danced around the city in their elaborate costumes. The idea, wrote Delfosse on his website, was to "initiate a dialogue [about Kinshasa's social issues] with the city's inhabitants."

Congolese artist Florian Sinanduku, for example, wore an outfit made out of hundreds of packets of pills. The goal was to raise awareness around counterfeit medicines. "Finding medicine is a big issue" in the DRC, he said. "You never know where it comes from and what it is made out of." Indeed, a 2017 report from the World Health Organization found that a majority of the world's fake or substandard drugs come from Africa.

Artist Junior Mungongu donned an ensemble constructed out of plastic bottles and lids to condemn the city's use of single-use plastics. When he walked around the city in his costume, he asked people to screw their used bottles onto the lids. The city struggles with waste management, including plastic waste.

Here's a selection of photos, taken in Kinshasa, from Delfosse's series "Fulu Act."

Enlarge this image toggle caption Colin Delfosse Colin Delfosse

Enlarge this image toggle caption Colin Delfosse Colin Delfosse

Enlarge this image toggle caption Colin Delfosse Colin Delfosse

Enlarge this image toggle caption Colin Delfosse Colin Delfosse

Enlarge this image toggle caption Colin Delfosse Colin Delfosse

Enlarge this image toggle caption Colin Delfosse Colin Delfosse

Jonathan Shipley is a freelance writer based in Atlanta. His writing has appeared recently on BBC Travel, Discover Magazine, and Earth Island Journal.