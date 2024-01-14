Accessibility links
NPR quiz, global edition: 2023 health and development highlights and lowlights : Goats and Soda Test your knowledge of global health and development with 12 questions about landmark events of 2023.
Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD

Goats and Soda

NPR quiz goes global: Test your knowledge of milestones and millstones in 2023

Enlarge this image

tk Nikhil Chaudhary, Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images, AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Nikhil Chaudhary, Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images, AFP via Getty Images

tk

Nikhil Chaudhary, Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images, AFP via Getty Images

In May 2023, NPR launched The NPR Weekly News Quiz to see if you are paying attention to ... well, everything and anything.

Like ... A woman has filed a lawsuit against Hershey because ... (we'll give you this one: her peanut butter pumpkins lacked the cute face promised on the package!)

Here at the global health and development team, we were inspired to gin up our own little exam, because a) imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and b) even though I personally was not a fan of pop quizzes back in the day, I am a fan of online quizzes, as are millions of others with too much time on their hands.

So here we go: A quiz that tests your knowledge of some of 2023's highlights in global health and development (GHD).

Loading...

Goats and Soda

Goats and Soda

STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD