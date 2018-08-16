FDA Approves New Generic Version of the EpiPen For Allergic Reactions

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first identical alternative to the EpiPen, which is widely used to save children and adults suffering from dangerous allergic reactions.

The FDA Thursday authorized Teva Pharmaceuticals USA to sell generic versions of the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr for adults and children who weigh more than 33 pounds.

The devices enable people to automatically inject the hormone epinephrine into the thigh when experiencing potentially life-threatening allergic reactions to bee stings, peanuts, drugs and other substances.

The EpiPen, which is made by Mylan, has sparked controversy because of its price. It can cost as much as $600 for a package of two pens — and the pens have to be replaced periodically. There have also been periodic shortages of the devices reported around the country.

The FDA says the approval of the new products should help with both of those problems.

"Today's approval of the first generic version of the most-widely prescribed epinephrine auto-injector in the U.S. is part of our longstanding commitment to advance access to lower cost, safe and effective generic alternatives," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement announcing the approval.

"This approval means patients living with severe allergies who require constant access to life-saving epinephrine should have a lower-cost option, as well as another approved product to help protect against potential shortages," Gottlieb said.

Teva has not said how much it plans to charge. In a statement, the company said the firm is "applying our full resources to this important launch in the coming months and [is] eager to begin supplying the market."

Although other generic versions of epinephrine auto-injectors have been previously approved, the new product is the first that is considered a direct equivalent to the EpiPen. That means it could more easily be substituted for customers by their pharmacies.