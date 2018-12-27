Accessibility links
Medical Debt And GoFundMe: Friends And Strangers Step In Where Insurance Lags : Shots - Health News Medical fundraisers account for 1 in 3 of the website's campaigns and bring in more money than any other GoFundMe category. Americans' confidence they can afford health care is slipping, some say.
Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR
NPR logo Patients Are Turning To GoFundMe To Fill Health Insurance Gaps

Health Inc.

Patients Are Turning To GoFundMe To Fill Health Insurance Gaps

Patients Are Turning To GoFundMe To Fill Health Insurance Gaps

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Mark Zdechlik

FromMPR News

Enlarge this image

Even for conventional medical treatments that are covered under most health insurance policies, the large copays and high deductibles have left many Americans with big bills, says a health economist, who sees the rise in medical fundraisers as worrisome. Roy Scott/Ikon Images/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Roy Scott/Ikon Images/Getty Images

Even for conventional medical treatments that are covered under most health insurance policies, the large copays and high deductibles have left many Americans with big bills, says a health economist, who sees the rise in medical fundraisers as worrisome.

Roy Scott/Ikon Images/Getty Images

Tammy Fox wanted to help, after a friend took ill with a rare and difficult-to-diagnose autoimmune disorder that required many trips to the Mayo Clinic.

While Fox couldn't do anything medically, she knew there was a way to ease some of the burden of medical bills and costs associated with doctor visits. She turned to the website GoFundMe and set up a site for her friend.

"You've got meals; you've got hotel stays," she says. "And gas. So that all needed to be covered."

Contributions came in from strangers, notes Fox, who lives in suburban Minneapolis. "It's crazy cool how awesome people are and what they're willing to give. People, when they come together, can just move mountains — and I think that's awesome to see."

After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Donated For Victims' Families

The Two-Way

After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Donated For Victims' Families

GoFundMe, the largest online, crowdsourced fundraising platform, says contributors have raised more than $5 billion, all told, from 50 million donations in the eight years it has been in business.

Setting up a GoFundMe page has also become a go-to way for people in need of help to pay their doctors and other health providers. Medical fundraisers now account for 1 in 3 of the website's campaigns, and they bring in more money than any other GoFundMe category, says GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon.

"In the old paradigm you would give $20 to somebody who needed help," Solomon says. "In the new paradigm, you'll give $20, you'll share that and that could turn into 10, 20, 50 or 100 people doing that. So, the $20 could turn into hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars."

Stories of tragic illness and financial hardship — all of them with pictures of those suffering — are easy to find in GoFundMe's medical section.

One such case is musician Carolyn Deal, from Marshall, N.C., who lost nearly all her hearing after a traumatic brain injury. Deal has raised nearly $25,000 for alternative treatments and procedures she would like to try that her health insurance won't cover.

Enlarge this image

Carolyn Deal is hoping GoFundMe can help her with alternative treatments she wants to try in hopes of regaining some of her hearing. Here she is in 2016 with her 25-year-old double-strung harp. Courtesy of Carolyn Deal hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Carolyn Deal

Carolyn Deal is hoping GoFundMe can help her with alternative treatments she wants to try in hopes of regaining some of her hearing. Here she is in 2016 with her 25-year-old double-strung harp.

Courtesy of Carolyn Deal

Americans' confidence that they can afford health care is slipping, says Sara Collins, an economist at the Commonwealth Fund who studies American health care concerns. Even for conventional treatments that are covered under most health plans, the copays and high deductibles have left many people with health insurance they can't afford to use.

Her organization recently surveyed working-age Americans, asking whether they felt they had the ability to pay an unexpected medical bill of $1,000 in 30 days. Nearly half said no.

Health Costs Bear Down On Families Who Don't Qualify For ACA Subsidies

Shots - Health News

Health Costs Bear Down On Families Who Don't Qualify For ACA Subsidies

"We find that underinsured people are nearly as likely to report problems paying their medical bills as people who don't have any insurance," she says. "And they also report not getting needed health care at rates that are nearly as high as those who are uninsured."

So it shouldn't be surprising that people are raising funds through crowdsourcing, Collins says."But it really should be a deep concern for policymakers and providers."

Solomon says there are challenges with how health insurance works and how people are covered.

"There's just a lot of cost associated with the medical space, and it has become a very important category on GoFundMe," he says.

Until about a year ago, GoFundMe kept 5 percent of fundraising proceeds in addition to collecting a nearly 3 percent credit card processing fee. It still charges the credit card fee but no longer collects the 5 percent surcharge.

This story is part of a reporting partnership with NPR, Minnesota Public Radio and Kaiser Health News.

Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR
Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR

About

Subscribe