In Rural Wyoming, This Program Is Designed To Help Patients Manage Medical Needs : Shots - Health News Managing chronic pain can be particularly difficult for people in rural areas because of the necessity of frequent doctor visits. Volunteers in rural Wyoming are trying to help.
In Rural Wyoming, This Program Is Designed To Help Patients Manage Medical Needs

Heard on All Things Considered

Maggie Mullen

FromWyoming Public Radio

Managing chronic pain can be particularly difficult for people in rural areas because of the necessity of frequent doctor visits. Volunteers in rural Wyoming are trying to help.

