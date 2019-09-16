'Tip Of The Iceberg' — 1 In 16 Women Report First Sexual Experience As Rape

More than 3 million women experienced rape as their first sexual encounter, according to a new study, which surveyed women aged 18 to 44. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that most respondents were adolescents when they were raped. It also found that these women were more likely to suffer worse long-term health outcomes than women who had sex voluntarily the first time.

"It's quite alarming, and that's just the tip of the iceberg because this study is only including women aged 18 to 44," says Dr. Laura Hawks, the main author of the new study and a research fellow at the Cambridge Health Alliance, a healthcare provider in Cambridge, Mass. "You can imagine that if we asked this of women of all ages that that's absolute number would be many millions higher."

Another reason this might be an underestimate, she adds, is that the data used in the study was collected before the #MeToo movement, which has led to more open conversations around sexual violence. "More women may feel more comfortable identifying their experiences of sexual violence today than they did just a few years ago," she says.

Hawks and her team looked at data from an annual survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the National Survey of Family Growth, that asks women aged 18 to 44, about their first sexual experience, whether it was voluntary or not and their age when they first had sex, among other questions. This is one of the few studies to look at the prevalence of rape as first sexual experience at the national level in the United States.

About 6.5% women — an estimated 3.3 million nationwide — said that their first sexual experience was rape.

The average age of most victims was about 15 years when they were assaulted. The average age of their partner, or the assailant, was 27, notes Hawks. This suggests a "major power discrepancy" and possibly, a difference in physical size as well, she says.

While some of the women said they experienced physical threats during the encounter, a little over half (56%) of them said they were verbally pressured into having sex and 16% said that their partner threatened to end the relationship if they didn't have sex.

"The definition of rape is any sexual encounter that's unwanted or nonconsensual," notes Hawks. "And when a [woman or girl] is coerced into having sex that she doesn't want to have, that is still considered a rape."

The study shows that emotional or verbal coercion is also traumatic for girls and women, not just physical threats, says Carolyn Gibson, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, who wasn't involved in the study but wrote an accompanying commentary about the findings and their implications.

"These emotional experiences and pressures are incredibly problematic," she says.

The new study finds that women who experienced rape as the first sexual experience were more likely to have a range of health problems, including unwanted first pregnancies, or abortions, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease and poor overall health.

"One of the strongest and most persistent associations was among women who reported painful gynecologic or painful pelvic conditions," notes Hawks.

One survey question also asked the women if they had difficulty completing tasks due to a physical or mental health condition, and women who had been raped were more likely to answer yes, compared to women who had sex voluntarily the first time.

"I do believe that this is an issue that urgently needs to be addressed," adds Hawk. "Because every week, thousands of women are experiencing rape as their first sexual experience."

"It's an important wake-up call that this [kind of experience] can be associated with adverse health outcomes relatively early in life," says Dr. Alison Huang, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, who co-authored the commentary with Gibson. "It poses a lot of questions about what happens to women later in life. It's very possible that the negative effects of forced sexual initiation may persist or show more in time."

Health problems associated with prior sexual trauma isn't on "the radar of clinicians," adds Huang. The findings suggest that clinicians should be screening women for sexual violence and asking them about their first sexual experience, she says.

"It's important to understand that these are extremely personal and sensitive questions and that they need to be asked in an extremely sensitive ways," says Hawks.

And clinicians need to be trained to understand how sexual trauma might manifest into physical conditions, she adds. "We should really become better practitioners of trauma-informed care, which is a practice of incorporating exposure to prior trauma experienced by the patient into the treatment plan."