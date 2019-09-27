Accessibility links
Going Through Menopause? NPR Wants To Hear From You : Shots - Health News The transition into menopause can last a few years and cause many changes, including to your mental health. Share your experience with us.
Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR
NPR logo Going Through Menopause? NPR Wants To Hear From You

Going Through Menopause? NPR Wants To Hear From You

We're looking to hear how menopause affected your mental health. Share your experience with us.
Enlarge this image
Katherine Du/NPR
We're looking to hear how menopause affected your mental health. Share your experience with us.
Katherine Du/NPR

Menopause and the years leading up to it can feel tumultuous for women. Are you going through this transition? If so, how has it affected your mood and well-being?

NPR is researching a story on menopause and mental health. If you are going through perimenopause or menopause, share your experience with us.

Please fill out this form here, and someone from NPR may contact you.

We will only use your information to follow up with you for a possible story. We will not release any of your information unless you give us permission.

Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR