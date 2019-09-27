Going Through Menopause? NPR Wants To Hear From You

Enlarge this image Katherine Du/NPR Katherine Du/NPR

Menopause and the years leading up to it can feel tumultuous for women. Are you going through this transition? If so, how has it affected your mood and well-being?

NPR is researching a story on menopause and mental health. If you are going through perimenopause or menopause, share your experience with us.

Please fill out the form below, and someone from NPR may contact you. (You can also leave a voice memo.)

We will only use your information to follow up with you for a possible story. We will not release any of your information unless you give us permission.