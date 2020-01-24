A Second U.S. Case Of Wuhan Coronavirus Is Confirmed

A second person in the United States has been infected with a dangerous new coronavirus that is spreading in China, U.S. health officials announced Friday.

A woman in her 60s got infected with the virus while traveling in the Wuhan, China, area in late December and became ill after returning home to Chicago Jan. 13, according to officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois and Chicago health departments.

The woman is in stable condition but is still hospitalized, primarily to prevent her from spreading the virus to other people, officials said.

Officials are working to identify anyone the woman had contact with since returning home and monitoring them for any symptoms, officials said. But the woman had limited contact with other people since returning home, did not take any public transportation or attend any large gatherings. So the risk to the public is low, officials said.

At least 50 other possible cases in 22 states have been identified among travelers returning from China and are currently under investigation, according to the CDC. Eleven other possible cases have tested negative for the virus, officials said.