Webcast: Health Implications Of Income Inequality

Health Implications Of Income Inequality

Income inequality in the U.S. is at an all-time high, according to the Census Bureau. And a recent poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows that regardless of their income, Americans generally view this as a serious problem.

A majority (57%) believes that very wealthy Americans should pay more in taxes than they do now. And nearly half (48%) of the top 1% believe very wealthy Americans should pay more.

The poll examined the life experiences of people at all income levels. From paying medical bills and affording housing to coping with unexpected expenses, Americans face very different realities. The scope of these choices carry profound implications for the country's health and for society at large.

