Coronavirus Maps: How Severe Is Your State's Outbreak?

More than 6 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 180,000 have died. Tens of thousands of new cases are reported daily. Some state outbreaks are worse than others. In the graphics below, explore the trends in your state.

View the data via a heat map (immediately below), curve charts, a table of state-by-state trends over four weeks, or a map of total cases and deaths.

The map above shows the risk of infection in each state based on new daily cases per capita. These color-coded risk levels were developed by a consortium of researchers and public health experts. The group advises states in the red category to issue stay-home orders. Orange states may need to consider stay-home orders, along with increased testing and contact tracing. Yellow states need to keep up social distancing and mask usage, and both yellow and green states should continue testing and contact tracing.

To compare state outbreaks, the chart above graphs trend lines for average new daily cases and deaths against each state's totals to date. This type of visualization highlights a state's daily growth or decline relative to the overall size of its outbreak.

When both new and total case and death counts grow quickly, the curves bend upward. As new cases and deaths slow, the curves level or bend down. In New York, the curve rose sharply before reaching over 170,000 total cases in April. Since then, new cases have fallen from about 10,000 per day in mid-April to under 600 per day in mid August.

Explore the map above to see totals and per capita figures around the country for both new confirmed cases and reported deaths from COVID-19. New York was the original epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. As of mid August, California, Florida and Texas have surpassed New York for total cases to date, though New York still has the highest death total.

To show trends state by state, the table below shows the change in average new cases per day in each state, week over week for the last 28 days. States marked in shades of red are showing growth, those in shades of green, are showing declines.

Methodology

The graphics on this page pull from data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University from several sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the World Health Organization; national, state and local government health departments; 1point3acres; and local media reports.

The JHU team automates its data uploads and regularly checks them for anomalies. This may result in occasional data discrepancies on this page as the JHU team resolves anomalies and updates its feeds. State-by-state recovery data are unavailable at this time. There may be discrepancies between what you see here and what you see on your local health department's website. Figures shown do not include cases on cruise ships.

In early June, Michigan health authorities started including probable cases in its totals. This resulted in a brief spike in the state's daily numbers until the JHU team was able to reconcile the historical data. On June 25, New Jersey included 1,854 previously-unreported probable deaths in its totals, resulting in a spike in the state's daily death numbers.

This story was originally published on March 16, 2020. Elena Renken was a co-author on that version.

Sean McMinn contributed to and Carmel Wroth edited this story.